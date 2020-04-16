Clinton finds a way to celebrate Easter despite COVID-19

With the Easter egg hunt in Clinton, usually held in the park, cancelled due to COVID-19 Sandi Burrage wanted to come up with something to do for the kids.

“I thought, ‘how about we get the whole community involved.’ So I put it out for people to put Easter eggs up in their windows or make a display in their yard or whatever.”

Children could go around from noon on Friday to noon on Sunday and count the eggs while practising physical distancing. Afterwards, they could get ice cream from Hunnies, says Burrage.

There were 46 children who submitted an Easter egg count, which was pretty good given there are only about 53 in the elementary, says Burrage.

“So that was just about all of them and I don’t know how many citizens participated. There was quite a few houses; I would say more than half the town, maybe three-quarters of the town,” she says. “Everybody loved it, they want to do it again next year, so I think we’ve started a new tradition.”

There was a bit of rivalry between some of the houses with their decorations, according to Burrage.

“Quite a few people are thinking already what they want to do next year.”

The children liked it quite a bit with Burrage even getting a thank you card from one of them.

Hunnies donated 10 ice creams and others donated to cover the cost for the rest of them, says Burrage.

Burrage doesn’t know the exact total of the number of eggs that were put up but adds that a lot of kids counted up to the 800 mark with the highest number submitted being 1,108, she says.

A lot of people just printed off the eggs they put up with their printer and coloured them with one even remarking that it was a lot of fun breaking out crayons and sitting and colouring, according to Burrage.

Coronavirus



Jasmine Francis, age six, with her coupon for ice cream. She counted 802 eggs. (Submitted photo)

Some of the eggs spotted by Nealla Masters. (Submitted photo)