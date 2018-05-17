Clean-Up day is just around the corner

The new Laudies Auxiliary executive Treasurer Ruth Marx (left); vice-president Val Dennison and secretary Laurie Sayenchuk (missing from photo is president Patty Nash). Diana Forster photo.

At their May 2 annual general meeting, the Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) Ladies Auxiliary (LA) welcomed new member, Sherline Spencer.

May 27 is Clean-Up day. Everyone is asked to clean the ditches on both sides of their home to their nearest permanent neighbours and then meet at the firehall at 11 a.m. Together, they cover the roads leading into all lakes and return to the firehall for lunch provided by the VFD.

Elections saw president Patty Nash and treasurer Ruth Marx in mid-term. Vice-president Val Dennison graciously accepted a second two-year term; and Laurie Sayenchuk was warmly welcomed as the new secretary for two years.

Ice-Out

Deka’s ice went out at 4:48:29 p.m. on May 2.

VFD Ice-Out raffle winners comprise Trevor McGowan, 4:45:40 p.m.; Laurie Sayenchuk, 4:10:10 p.m.; and Spike LeGrand 6:18:27 p.m.

Celebration of Life

Walter Levick’s Celebration of Life at the Interlakes Community Centre at 2 p.m. on June 2, will be followed by a social potluck dinner at 6 p.m., not a dance as previously stated.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Penny Millway, Herb Moser, and for David Rickenbacher’s 75th.

Congratulations, today, to Helen and Bill Versluis on 55 years of wedded bliss.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Coffee Chat at the ICC from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 18.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 18.

– The Loon Bay Saturday Markets commence May 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 250-593-2353 to reserve space.

– A Celebration of Life for Bud Ritchie is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the ICC.

– A bake sale at the Deka Firehall runs from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 20.

– A Celebration of Life for Lynda Weese is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 20 at the ICC.

– A Wine & Cheese Membership Drive at the MSCEC is from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 20.

– Community Quilting for Chemo meets from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23 at the ICC.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your June 5 foot massage at the ICC (between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.).