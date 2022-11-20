DLDVFD Assistant Chief Tom Nash, loading up the Forster vehicle with several hundreds of pounds of non-perishable foods collected from Sulphurous Lake during the DLDVFD’s Annual Food Drive for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes. The donations from Deka Lake were already on board. (Submitted photo)

Christmas prep in the Interlakes

Diana Forster’s column to the Free Press

Food Drive

Deka Lake and District Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Food Drive for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes raised a handsome $2,070.80, together with multi-pounds of non-perishable foods. All donations were delivered to Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) on Nov. 7. Sincere appreciation goes to the generous residents of all four of our lakes.

If you or someone you know could use a little help this Christmas, call/text details to Joyce McGregor at 250-644-7540 after 3 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer assistance in baking for, or putting together the giftboxes at ICC during Dec., is asked to call Susan at 778-908-3924.

Wreath-Making

ICC is hosting a Christmas wreath-making class, 1 p.m. to 3.30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, with instructor Sue Carlyle of Lake Thyme Floral. The fee of $55 must be prepaid with reservation, either at the hall or by e-transfer to interlakescommunity@outlook.com

New Crafty Time

Inspired by Annie Judson, “Craft Time for Crafty People of all Kinds” is a new opportunity at ICC every other Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting Nov. 15. The next one is Nov. 29, and possibly Dec. 13. ICC members pay $2 per drop-in, and non-members pay $3. Bring your own supplies and enjoy crafting in the company of friends, with plenty of room to have your own table. You may want to bring a light and an extension cord. Coffee makers/kettles are available. Drop in any time!

Questions may be directed to Annie via Facebook private message.

Kids Space

Kids Space is back at ICC: 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8. All meetings include supper. For further information, call Pat Lytton at 250 593 4447.

Elders’ Christmas Luncheon

ICC is again offering its free full Christmas luncheon for all Interlakes’ Elders aged 70 and over, from noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11. Vaccinations and/or masks are no longer required. Reservations are mandatory; call 250-593-4869.

Greetings

Birthday blessings go to Jessica Loft, Andree Paddison, Sibylle Vogel, Celia Visscher, John DeBruyn and Jim Watson.

CALENDAR

Log Cabin Quilters host Community Quilting at ICC, 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., Wednesdays, Nov. 23, 30 and Dec. 21. Dec. 7 and 14 are for members only.

Crib at MSCC: 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25 and Dec. 9

Poker at ICC: 6.45 p.m., Nov. 26 and Dec. 10. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Games Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26.

ICC/RLDRC Board Meeting: 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28

Wreath-Making at ICC: 1 p.m. to 3.30 p.m., Dec. 1; see above.

Ladies’ Night at MSCC: 6.30 p.m., Dec. 8.

