Christmas party in the Watch Lake/North Green Lake area

To the residents in our community, please mark this special date on your calendar. The Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association (WLGLCA) will be having the Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH). Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the potluck dinner at 6. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting us after dinner. There will be goodies for registered children.

Please contact Helen Hicks at 250-456-7718 or Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330 to register your children’s name, age and sex of the child, as well as, how many adults will be attending and what food item you will bring for the potluck dinner.

The association will supply the ham and turkey for this event. The cut-off for the children’s registration will be Saturday, Dec. 1 no exceptions. Children not registered by this date will not receive goodies.

A non-perishable food item donation to the food bank would be greatly appreciated.

Hall Decorating

The WLGLCA will be decorating the community hall for the Christmas party on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. If you have some time, please come and join the fun. Bring a lunch. For more info, contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330 or Guy Poliseno at 250-395-9082.

Photo Book

I still have a few hardcover photo books left on the Elephant Hill Wildfire 2017. The cost is $40 each. All proceeds of the book will go to the Watch Lake-North Green Lake VFD, 70 Mile House VFD and South Green Lake VFD. If you would like one, please contact me at 250-395-9082. It would be a wonderful Christmas present for book lovers. The deadline for purchasing this book through me will be Dec. 1.

Special wishes

Bubbly birthday wishes to Candace Tyler for Nov. 9 and Joni Guenther for Nov. 10.

Calendar

– The WLNGLVFD has fire practice every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

– The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at the WLCH. The social is at 7 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30.

– The WL&DWI meets every third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH; meeting commencing at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch. New members are welcome.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.