Christmas party coming up in Watch Lake

To the residents in our community, please mark this special date on your calendar. The Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association (WLGLCA) will be having the Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH). Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting us after dinner. There will be presents for registered children. Please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330 to register your children’s name, age and sex of the child, as well as, how many adults will be attending and what food item you will bring for the potluck dinner. The association will supply the ham and turkey for this event. The cut-off for the children’s registration will be Saturday, Dec. 7, with no exceptions. A non-perishable food item donation to the food bank would be greatly appreciated.

Special wishes

Bubbly birthday wishes to Candace Tyler for Nov. 9 and Joni Guenther for Nov. 10.

Calendar

– WLNGLVFD’s next fire practice will be on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6 to 8 pm. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

– The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the WLCH. The social is at 7 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30.

– The WL&DWI meets every third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH; meeting commencing at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch. New members are welcome.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.