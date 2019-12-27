Charlie Brown wins in 108 Mile Ranch

The famous comic strip character was part of the winning Christmas light display

Shirley Whitey won this year’s annual Christmas light contest put on by the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association, receiving a $50 gift certificate from Elaine’s Hair Care.

In addition to all the usual elements you might expect, there was a group of Charlie Brown cutouts who looked like they were singing carols.

“We didn’t think there was too many lights on at first but after we drove around a bit we found lots,” says Kathy Knutsen, one of the judges.

“A lot of them went way out and did a great job of decorating.”

They organize it to give back to the community and to have a little bit of a competition, says Knutsen. They get a lot of support from businesses in 108 Mile Ranch who donate the prizes, she says.

It takes about two and a half hours to go around and do all the houses in the 108 at night, says Knutsen, who says she enjoys doing it.

“A lot of different creations that’s for sure.”

The lights change year over year, according to Knutsen.

“Some people have added a lot more to their displays.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

1st place- 5306 Kallum Dr. (Shirley Whitey), $50 gift certificate from Elaine’s Hair Care.

2nd place- 4745 Kitwanga Dr. (Jeanine/ Harold Capnerhurst), $32 gift certificate from Ingrid’s Foot Care.

3rd place- 5370 Annaham Cres. (Vern Halls), $25 gift certificate from Mary’s Country Kitchen.

4th place- 5488 Tatton Rd. (Von Rywaczuk), $25 gift certificate from the 108 Supermarket.

5th place- 4768 Kitwanga Dr. (Amanda/ Ryan Symonds), $10 gift card from Donex Pharmacy.

