Celebrating 50 years in the 108

The 108 Mile Ranch will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a three-day community celebration this June.

Pat Corbett is a member of the 108 Community 50th Anniversary Celebration’s planning committee.

The Ranch was originally acquired by brothers Henry and Arthur Block, who made the acquisition of 26,000 acres of private deeded land in a ranch sale and purchase back in 1969. The property was purchased from 105 Mile Ranch Ltd, which was owned and operated by RM Monical & Sons at the time.

The purchase of the ranchlands led to the development of what Corbett calls “one of North America’s most unique recreational land developments up to that time”.

Construction on the 108 Golf Resort course began in 1969.

The concept of the land’s development was to leave 80 per cent of the 26,000 acres of land untouched so that the cattle ranching business could continue, as it does now. Eventually, RM Monical & Sons leased back the same lands they had previously sold to the Block brothers, which meant that Monical ranching continued in the 108 for decades.

Now, members of the modern 108 Mile Ranch community are celebrating 50 years with a weekend of special events. The celebrations get started with a spaghetti dinner on Friday, June 21 at the 108 Mile Community Hall. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are just $7.50 each. Corbett said this evening will be “a night to tell stories of the past.”

Saturday will include a great craft beer festival at the 108 Resort, said Corbett. A number of different craft brewers will be on site, located in the tent in front of the lodge. There will also be a classic car show around the resort on Saturday.

Corbett explained that concurrent events will take place at the Golf Course and Heritage Site on Saturday, too.

The 108 Golf Course will offer “a special treat” in the form of rounds of golf at a drastically reduced rate. Golf rounds will be charged at the same rate as they were 50 years ago to celebrate the community’s anniversary.

Various public events will also be happening at the 108 Heritage Site all day Saturday. At 5 p.m. there will be guest speakers and a barbecue dinner. Music and entertainment will be provided throughout the evening.

On Sunday a special community service will take place outdoors at the 108 Mile Heritage Site on June 23.

The existing community of 108 Mile is now home to over 3,000 residents, said Corbett.

