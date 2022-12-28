Catholic Women’s League perform Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens in 1980

Who are those chickens? Some of the ladies in the Catholic Women’s League entertained their friends at their Christmas party held at St. Judes Church on Dec. 15, 1980. (Photo Ilda Costa)

49 YEARS AGO (1973): Diamond rings valued at $3,500 were stolen from Skadel’s Jewellers. It appeared the thief leaned over the counter and opened the sliding door at the back of the cabinet, removing the entire tray of rings. Sgt. A. Crothers, of the 100 Mile House RCMP, said there were probably two people involved: One to distract the clerks and the second to carry out the job. There was a two-hour window before the theft was discovered, making it difficult to track the thieves.

42 YEARS AGO (1980): The song, Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens, provided the backdrop for the Dec. 15 Catholic Women’s League Christmas party at St. Jude’s church. The popular and zany song was performed by women costumed as chickens with industrial-strength rubber gloves on their heads and feet for combs and claws. The annual event drew 40 women for the dinner and festivities and provided an opportunity for the ladies in the group to meet new members of the parish.

31 YEARS AGO (1991): Seven Grade 8-9 students from the school traffic safety committee took part in Christmas CounterAttack’s roadblock, handing out safe driving and CounterAttack literature to drivers. RCMP Const. Scott White said it was important to get students involved even though they are too young to drive as there was a substance abuse problem in the community “that involves kids of all ages.” Junior secondary teacher Lorne Landry, who sponsored the safety committee, said it was important to spotlight drinking and driving.

11 YEARS AGO (2011): The 20th anniversary of the Cariboo Challenge-Jack Gawthorn Memorial Sled Dog Race promised to be a banner event. Up to 45 teams were slated to take part in the event at the 108 Mile Heritage Site. A $6,000 purse was up for grabs for the winning mushers and their teams in the four, six and 10-dog events. Other events included a crowd favourite weight pull where any size or breed of pet dog could be entered. Also open to the general public was the skijoring race. Participants needed a special harness and a pair of cross-country skis.

