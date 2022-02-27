Cars ready to rev for Hot July Nights

Classic car lovers in the South Cariboo are revving their engines in preparation for Hot July Nights, set to return to 100 Mile House this summer.

The three-day event kicks off July 15 and will include a variety of activities over the weekend, wrapping up with the Show and Shine on Birch Ave. July 17.

“This event is meant to lift the spirits of 100 Mile House, support local business and bring in hundreds of car enthusiasts from across the province,” organizers said.

This year, plans are in the works for several different events over the weekend including a rod run, poker run, flying club demonstration, live music and more.

A meet-and-greet event is scheduled for Friday afternoon at A&W, a movie night at the South Cariboo theatre Friday night and a pancake breakfast hosted by the 100 Mile House Wranglers Saturday morning.

The Poker Run – with $500 in cash prizes – has a tentative start time for 10:30 Saturday morning, followed by a remote control flying demonstration at the 100 Mile House airport in the afternoon and a dinner and dance at the community hall Saturday night.

The main event, slated for Sunday along Birch Avenue, is the Show and Shine, which will feature hundreds of classic cars on display from clubs around the province. Live music and a swap meet and trade show are also on tap for Sunday. The weekend plans to be a welcome boost for morale and businesses in 100 Mile House, organizers hope, following two years of pandemic-related restrictions and wildfires that have halted most events in the region.

Upwards of 100 volunteers will be needed to help make the event a success, organizers said. Anyone willing to volunteer can email cars@hotjulynights.ca.

For info and a full schedule of events, visit www.hotjulynights.ca



