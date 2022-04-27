Cariboo Women’s Fair returns in style

The fair is on this weekend starting with a Ladies Night Out this Friday

Elise Letourneau performs in a belly dancing routine at a previous Cariboo Women’s Fair. The Baladi Babes & Mystique Bellydancers will return to the stage for this year’s Cariboo Women’s Fair April 29-30. File photo.

The Cariboo Women’s Fair returns to 100 Mile House this weekend.

The celebration of women and women in business kicks off Friday, April 29, with a Ladies Night Out from 5-9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at the door to get into this women-only event, said Shelly Morton, community event coordinator for the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

The Ladies Night Out will feature wine, cheese, entertainment and the chance to do some early shopping. Some 45 vendors – from 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Kamloops – will offer 50 different products and services, including acupuncture, skin creams, homemade candles, retreats and wellness products.

“It’s usually a really great evening. The ladies come out to have some wine, do some shopping and visit all of our vendors,” Morton said.

Entertainment for the night, Morton said, includes a Zumba demo at 5:30 p.m., live music at 6 p.m., and a Baladi Babes/ Mystique Belly Dancer at 6:30 p.m., followed by more live music at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the fair is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free of charge. Opening up the activities will be a speech by life coach Emma Hull at 10:30 a.m., followed by a presentation by naturopathic advocates Dr. Tamzin Morley and Dr. Madison Maloski at 11:15 a.m., followed by the Baladi Babes/Mystique Belly Dancer at 12:30 p.m. and wrapping up with the Canlan Youth Dance Group at 1 p.m.

Morton said they are excited to hold the event after not being able to run it for the past two years. The fair vendors are a mix of old favourites and exciting new businesses and Morton hopes to see around 100 women come out on Friday and 500 on Saturday.

“The response from previous fairs and being able to run it for seven years just shows how popular it is,” she said. “It’s important to get our local women out and being able to have a platform to showcase their home-based businesses.”

Anyone who wants more information or to buy tickets for Ladies’ Night can call 250-395-1353.

