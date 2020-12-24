Cariboo Christmas carollers

The entire student body of Lac La Hache’s Elementary School last week marched out in force to serenade their neighbourhood with classic Christmas Carols, much to the delight of those whose houses they visited.

100 Mile House



The entire student body of Lac La Hache’s Elementary School marched out in force to serenade their neighbourhood with classic Christmas Carols, much to the delight of those whose houses they visited. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Brielle Thorpe and Anna-May deRutier spreads a little Christmas cheer on Thursday, Dec. 17. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A Lac La Hache woman smiles as a group of carollers from Lac La Hache Elementary School sereenade her in her driveway. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)