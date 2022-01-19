Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy celebrate Family Literacy Week

Emarie Demooy (front from left) reads on the floor with her classmates Riley Judson and Brooke Rushinko while Kailynn Cote (back from left), Mary Miller-Davis and Sofia Schroevers lay claim to the couch at Horse Lake Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Melissa Hermiston

Special to the Free Press

No matter how old we are, literacy skills can impact our everyday lives.

From employment to citizenship, communication to health and well-being, maintaining strong literacy skills is essential for all walks of life.

Next week, Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society will be celebrating Family Literacy Week, in collaboration with local service providers, schools, families and businesses.

The theme of this year’s Family Literacy Week is “Let’s Connect – Care, Play & Listen.”

As we approach our third year of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, finding ways to connect with our children, friends and communities in positive and meaningful ways is more important than ever.

When families connect, they build strong relationships, create trust and support children’s social, emotional and physical health.

Additionally, upgrading our technology skills to allow us to connect safely online and learning ways to accurately understand information on topics like vaccination and other health alerts has been essential throughout the pandemic.

To celebrate Family Literacy Week and connect with our children, CCPL is holding a contest online this month to encourage families to utilize literacy at home in their daily activities.

Visit our Facebook page – Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy – to play along and enter to win some great prizes.

On Jan. 27, we will have several special ‘Reach-a-Reader’ articles published in the Free Press highlighting our services and programs and how Cariboo residents can achieve their learning goals.

Staff members, along with some special volunteers, will be out in the community selling copies of the Free Press to raise funds for CCPL’s programs and services.

Please consider supporting this important Family Literacy Week initiative by purchasing a copy of the paper by donation next Thursday, and don’t forget – growing our literacy skills is a lifelong commitment with far-reaching benefits.

Melissa Hermiston is the operations support worker with Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile Houseliterary