Bev McGregor (left) and Sheila Hart, of Canim Lake, begin to gather Christmas baking for single men and women in the community. (Peter Hart photo - submitted).

Canim Lake women bake Christmas treats for singles

Baskets will be delivered shortly

Thirteen women in Canim Lake are baking their hearts out, to make up baskets overflowing with their best cookies and bars for distribution to single men and women in the Hawkins Lake, Canim Lake and Eagle Creek area.

The women are continuing a long-standing tradition started by the Canim Lake Community Club years ago. This year the club has suspended all its activities due to COVID, but these kind-hearted women wouldn’t think of leaving the bachelors and single women without their festive baking.

The women are following very strict handling practices to ensure everyone remains safe.

The baskets will be delivered shortly to get them safely out of the reach of this scribe and his fellow husbands.

100 Mile House

