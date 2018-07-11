Caboose Museum ready for Lone Butte Rocks

The Lone Butte Historical Association members held their final work bee on Saturday, July 7 and the B.C./Canada 150 Caboose Museum project is ready to open on this year’s Lone Butte Rocks family celebration, this Saturday, July 14. Travel back in time through Lone Butte’s 100 years of history and see and read about old Lone Butte.

The garage/bake sale/BBQ will be at Water Tower Park with the music of Mark Allen and make sure to check out the water tower which is also open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Cariboo Ramblers will be playing at the Lone Butte Fire Department’s open house from 12 until 2 p.m., also with fire truck rides through town and hot dog sales.

There will be fly fishing demonstrations at Lone Butte Sporting Goods.

Unfortunately Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife’s always popular shooting gallery won’t be able to participate this year.

The community hall promises to be full of activities with an art and craft sale in the hall. There will be a bouncy castle, human foosball, Laser Tag, Red Neck lawn games, petting zoo, face painting and a barbecue. On the stage at 10 a.m. Carolina Spencer will be followed by Mr.T at 11 a.m. There will be a pie eating contest at 12 p.m. followed by the 100 Miles from Nowhere band at 1 p.m. and The James Gang Band at 2 p.m.

