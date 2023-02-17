Brain teasers challenge children at STEM workshops

Luke Hogan sticks his tongue out as he assembles a pyramid using marshmallows and pieces of spaghetti. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Library branch assistant Gina Gigliotti distributes spaghetti and marshmallows to her students at a STEM workshop. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Participants of the CRD Library 100 Mile Branch’s STEM Workshop begin to build their own structures. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Luke Hogan creates a base for his pyramid during a STEM workshop. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Faleen Reid focuses on connecting a pair of spaghetti together using a marshmallow. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Gina Gigliotti (center) helps Grayson Arsenault (left) and Torstein Arsenault (right) build a structure out of marshmallows and spaghetti. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Torstein Arsenault sneaks a snack during a STEM workshop. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Brittany Henderson helps her son Bennett Roberts build a tower at a STEM workshop. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bennett Roberts adds a second story to his tower of marshmallows and spaghetti. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Library branch assistant Gina Gigliotti uses a book to help her students visualize simple shapes and structures. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Grayson Arsenault picks through some spaghetti as he builds a simple shape. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Joseph Kiewtiz solemnly considers where to put the next piece of spaghetti in his simple structure. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ryan Patenaude grinds as he shows off his hand-built building constructed from spaghetti and marshmallows. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Gina Gigliotti helps Grayson Arsenault stabilize his building made of spaghetti and marshmallows. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Archer Hermiston and Luke Hogan play together in their replica of the pyramids of Giza, made from spaghetti and marshmallows. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) April Kiewitz gasps as she attempts to connect her four pyramids together. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Annalisa Pattenaude grins as she tries her hand at making a structure using only spaghetti and marshmallows. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Annalisa Pattenaude and her son Miles take part in a STEM Workshop last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

“How would you build a structure out of marshmallows and pieces of spaghetti?”

That was the challenge Gina Gigliotti, 100 Mile library branch assistant, gave children last Friday at the first Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Workshop. Over the next hour, the children – aged five to 12 – built model towers, pyramids and other designs.

“Of course, they ate the marshmallows, which is OK with me,” Gigliotti said. “It teaches them about engineering. It makes them use their brains to see how things are tilting, how they can fix it and overcome it.”

Annalisa Patenaude who homeschools her son Miles, 8, decided to bring him to the event, saying it would be a great opportunity for him to socialize. A few weeks earlier, she had done a similar activity with him, using q-tips in place of spaghetti.

“It’s great, I find it super friendly and I like the initiatives the library takes to engage the community and include everybody,” Patenaude said. “It just gets their creative juices flowing and they just learn without the boundaries.”

Joseph Kiewitz, 7, said he had fun building the towers with his friend Miles.

“It was actually more fun than using toothpicks,” Joseph said. “My first one tipped over and I had to eat the rest of the marshmallows.”

After they built their structures, Gigliotti tested the students’ memories. Each was tasked with remembering the contents of a box and then identifying which item she had removed. She said the class went really well and while some of them were shy at first, they made new friends.

“It’s all about learning engineering and math and providing a good social environment for them to learn,” Gigliotti said. “It’s not a school activity. You don’t have to sit at attention or have assignments. It’s fun, it’s social and yes they learn but they can talk and walk around. You have the older ones with the little ones but they all learn how to cooperate and work as a team.”

Brittany Henderson brought her son Bennett Roberts, 5. As they’re new to the community, she wanted to give Bennett a chance to make new friends.

“I think it will help him in the future for sure, depending on his line of work,” Henderson said. “Bennett likes it. He’s shy but it’s good for him to be out here with other kids.”

The STEM Workshop will run at least once a month for the rest of the school year, according to Gigliotti. The next workshop is scheduled for Feb. 24 and she encourages parents to check out the library’s Facebook page for updates on the workshops and other events.

“We’re just trying to get more activities in the library for people to have the option to use.”



