Beer Fest invites community for spring toast

The Rotary Club of 100 Mile House is organizing the first Caribrew Beer Fest

Gisela Janzen and other members of the Rotary Club of 100 Mile House are helping organize the first annual Caribrew Beer Fest, set for March 11. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House will host its first annual Caribrew Beer Fest next month.

Six craft beer breweries plan to attend the event, organized by the Rotary Club of 100 Mile House, on Saturday, March 11. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the 100 Mile House Community Hall.

Longtime rotary club member Gisela Janzen said they are working with Cask and Cleaver owners Neale Ward and Daniel Braaten.

“Dan and Neale were quite keen to do something like this, so we partnered with them,” Janzen said. “They’re our local boys and we like to support them. So far they have been doing a good job.”

Invitations went out to Trench Brewing and Distilling, Deadfall Brewing, Fox Mountain Brewing, Crossroads Brewing and Barkerville Brewing Company and Janzen is confident all the breweries will bring their best beer to 100 Mile House. The rotary last held a beer fest in September 2019 but changed it to spring this year because there are so many events happening in the fall.

Three hundred tickets are available at $40 apiece. They can be accessed online at the Caribew Eventbrite page or by scanning the QR code attached to the posters around the community. Each ticket includes two rounds of beer and food sponsored by RE/MAX 100 Mile House and the Williams Lake & District Credit Union.

About 50 tickets had been sold as of press time. Money raised will support the club’s local projects and bursaries.

“The last beer fest we had 120 tickets sold two days before and then all of a sudden ‘bang’ everybody came,” Janzen said. “Once they go, they will go fast especially because they’re online.”

Janzen hopes the beer fest will also increase public interest in the rotary club, which is in need of new members and volunteers to help keep it running.

“We’re a local service club. We are here to help and work in the community and this beer fest is one of the fun projects to do,” she said. “We’re just hoping that the community will come, join us, send a bit of money, have a good time and leave with a good memory.”



