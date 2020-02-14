BC Family Day long weekend events

The 8th Annual Interlakes Outhouse Races will be held at the Iron Horse Pub on Feb 16. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a breakfast buffet and the races start at 11 a.m. (File photo)

Family Day is around the corner and with the extra day off on Feb. 17, families have the opportunity to spend some extra time together this weekend.

There’s plenty going on, whether it’s in the snow or not, families can take advantage of many events in the South Cariboo.

Feb. 15 – Feel like fishing? The Deka Lake and District Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 36th Annual Ice Fishing Derby.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the weigh-in stations or from any Deka Lake firefighter. Weigh-in will be located at Access #12, Burgess Road. Weigh-in begins at 6 a.m. and of course, there will be prizes for the winners.

Feb. 16 – Entertainment, action and fun are to be had at the annual Interlakes Outhouse Races at the Iron Horse Pub.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a breakfast buffet and the races start at 11 a.m.

Feb. 17 – Those looking to hit the slopes can celebrate Family Day at Mount Timothy.

There will be tubing, snow-shoeing, snowboarding and skiing. According to general manager Walter Bramsleven, there will also be a colouring contest and scavenger hunt for the kids.

“We are offering free hot dogs and hot chocolate out on the deck for families to enjoy,” said Bramsleven. “There are all kinds of things on the go for people to enjoy up on the hill with their family.”

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Feb. 17 – The 100 Mile Nordics Ski Society is hosting a free Family Day fun ski and snowshoe at the 99 Mile Trails from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families can rent ski and snowshoes from the 99 Mile Trails lodge to try a new winter sport and test out the trails.

According to Nordics member, Karen Johnson, the event will feature races and games as well to participate in. There will also be a DJ providing family-friendly music.

Feb. 17 – A Family Day pasta dinner is being served at the Forest Grove Legion from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The dinner includes two sittings, the first begins at 4:30 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m. There will be pasta, salad, bread and assorted desserts to enjoy.

Tickets for the dinner are being sold at the Forest Grove Legion and the Forest Grove Hardware store. Children five and under can eat for free.

