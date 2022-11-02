Sarah Smith, 100 Mile Hospice Bereavement Coordinator (Photo submitted)

BC Bereavement Day November 3

A day of honouring loved ones

B.C. Bereavement Day is being held at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at Centennial Park by Bridge Creek Falls.

Sarah Smith, the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society’s bereavement co-ordinator, said there has not been a Bereavement Day in some time in the community.

She describes the day as one of “honouring loved ones, a day of mourning, of remembrance and a gathering place and ritual.”

“The Tsq’escenemc community will be sharing songs and drumming as we remember our loved ones and acknowledge our grief,” she said.

To make the one-hour event a little more special Smith thought the sound of falling water at the falls would be healing and plans to hand out black mourning ribbons and cards for remembrance.

Following the event, refreshments include coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts.

People may come down to the falls or walk along the top level of the trail behind the hospital.

The top level would be easier for those with low mobility, she noted.

If the weather holds and the parking lot is not covered in snow the District will open the gates at the top and let people drive down to the parking lot. Otherwise, people will need to walk down.

Smith suggests finding a small stone before the event and writing a loved one’s name across it, which they can toss in the creek as they go. She recommends using a Sharpie to be environmentally friendly.


