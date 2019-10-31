Bazaar to be held in 70 Mile

Vic Popiel’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

A bazaar will be held Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SMAC. With 22 tables already booked, there should be something for everyone. A silent auction will also be held and one of the items being offered are two season tickets to the 100 Mile House Wranglers games.

The next regular meeting will be held Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at the centre. Everyone is welcome.

Community Hall news

The 70 Mile Community Hall will hold a Christmas Craft Sale Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The concession stand will be open.

VFD news

The next fire practice will be held Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive. New volunteers are welcome.

Don’t forget the open house at the fire hall Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New program

SMAC is organizing a “food country,” where people in need can get access to food.

Donations of dry goods and non-perishable items are being accepted as well as cash. Anyone needing help can register at SMAC Monday, Wednesday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Distributions are expected to begin in the first week of December.

Bookmobile

The TNRD Bookmobile will be in the area on Nov. 8. It will be at the South Green Lake Fire Hall from 10 to 11 a.m. and the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Time change

Standard time returns Nov. 3. Set your clocks back one hour.

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?
Next story
Wild weather in Lac la Hache

Just Posted

Everything you need to know about this year’s Halloween events in the South Cariboo

Looking for something spooky to celebrate Halloween this year? There are plenty… Continue reading

Cariboo Waggon Road restoration project seeks residents opinions to boost economy

‘We have the potential to create something special here to draw people in from around the world’

Work hard, stay bumble: South Cariboo Farmers receive Famer-Rancher Pollinator Conservation Award

‘Once we had the bees, we realized how crucial they are’

Four fire departments, including Loon Lake and South Green Lake, receive donation for equipment storage

Fraserway RV has donated $20,000 to assist four TNRD fire departments

Driver “bumped” volunteer firefighter over with truck, then assaulted firefighter, say RCMP

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

Loss of reforms would have ‘catastrophic effect’ on rates, David Eby says

Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

Three students said touching made them feel uncomfortable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Most Read