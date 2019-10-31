Bazaar to be held in 70 Mile

A bazaar will be held Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SMAC. With 22 tables already booked, there should be something for everyone. A silent auction will also be held and one of the items being offered are two season tickets to the 100 Mile House Wranglers games.

The next regular meeting will be held Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at the centre. Everyone is welcome.

Community Hall news

The 70 Mile Community Hall will hold a Christmas Craft Sale Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The concession stand will be open.

VFD news

The next fire practice will be held Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive. New volunteers are welcome.

Don’t forget the open house at the fire hall Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New program

SMAC is organizing a “food country,” where people in need can get access to food.

Donations of dry goods and non-perishable items are being accepted as well as cash. Anyone needing help can register at SMAC Monday, Wednesday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Distributions are expected to begin in the first week of December.

Bookmobile

The TNRD Bookmobile will be in the area on Nov. 8. It will be at the South Green Lake Fire Hall from 10 to 11 a.m. and the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Time change

Standard time returns Nov. 3. Set your clocks back one hour.