Barkerville to host free B.C. Family Day event

Barkerville Historic Town & Park will be hosting a free B.C. Family Day event on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will include a kids’ activity centre, kick sled races for all ages as well as hot dogs and hot chocolate.

“It’s shaping up to be a very fun day,” says Rocky Nenka, Barkerville Historic Town & Park’s commerce and Indigenous relations manager. “We are very thankful for this funding opportunity made possible by the provincial government and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture. We really hope that people can make it out for some family fun, and to further show our appreciation, we will be offering a two-for-one sale on our annual passes for those who come out and want to get a head start purchasing their passes for our summer season.”

Residents in the Quesnel area can also drop by the Quesnel Museum for free admission, refreshments, games and art activities. Staff will be premiering new versions of their popular scavenger hunts starting at 9 a.m.

For more information about Barkerville’s BC Family Day event and the upcoming season, visit http://barkerville.ca.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo