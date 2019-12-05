Bake sale coming up

Gisele Poliseno’s regular correspondence for the North Green Lake and Watch Lake area

The Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) Annual Christmas Bake Sale will be on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Cariboo Mall from 10 a.m. until they sell out. There will be an assortment of baked goods available and what a great time to purchase your Christmas baking. Proceeds from the bake sale will be dedicated to a charity. Baking and/or cash donations would be most welcome. Please contact Helen Eagle at 250-456-2413 or Ruth Kachur at 250-395-1163 for more information.

Christmas Party

A friendly reminder that the Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association (WLGLCA) will be having a Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH). Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the potluck dinner at 6.

A surprise visitor will be coming at 7:30 p.m. There will be gifts for the registered children.

Please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330 or Roze Sander at 250-456-6091 to register your children’s name, age and sex of the child, as well as, how many adults will be attending and what food item you will be bringing for the potluck dinner.

The association will supply the ham and turkey for this event. The cut-off for the children’s registration will be Saturday, Dec. 7, no exceptions.

A non-perishable food item donation to the food bank would be greatly appreciated.

Hall Decorating

The WLGLCA will be decorating the community hall for the Christmas party on Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. If you have some time, please come and join the fun. Bring a lunch. For more information, contact Guy Poliseno at 250-395-9082.

Watch Lake Community Hall

If you would like to rent the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH) for receptions like weddings or anniversaries, birthday parties, get-togethers, meetings and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330. She will gladly book the days you require for that special day.

Special wishes

Belated birthday wishes to Helen Hicks for Nov. 17 and to Guy Poliseno for Nov. 25.

Hope you both had a wonderful day.

Calendar

– The WLNGLVFD meets every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. The next practice will be on Dec. 17. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

– The WLDWI meets every third Wednesday of the month at the WLCH. Social and crafts are at 11 a.m. and the meeting is at 12:30. Bring a lunch. New members are welcome.

– The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association’s (WLGLCA) next meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the WLCH. The social is at 7 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com.

I would love to hear from you.

