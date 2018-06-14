Bake and garage sale was a huge success

Gisele Poliseno’s regular correspondence for the North Green Lake/Watch Lake area

After several busy days of preparation, the Watch Lake/North Green Lake VFD (WLNGLVFD) Auxiliary’s bake and garage sale was a huge success.

The ladies got together on May 11 to make 123 of their apple pies for the bake sale.

On May 18, the Sonny Johnson Memorial Fire Hall was busy with firefighters setting up tables and energetic auxiliary members arranging and pricing the garage sale items for the next day.

Saturday (May 19) morning was sunny and warm and the bargain hunters were at the door early.

They were pleased at the selection of items available especially the variety of home-baked goods.

Selling the breakfast sandwiches was also a huge success.

At the end of the day, we made $4,414.80.

The auxiliary would like to thank all the volunteers for their hard work to make this a great day as well as the individuals who donated items.

Watch Lake Community Hall

If you would like to rent the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH) for receptions like weddings or anniversaries, birthday parties, get-togethers, meetings and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330.

She will gladly book the days you require for that special day.

Calendar

– The WLNGLVFD meets every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join. If you are interested and would like more information on the department’s training, etc., please contact Fire Chief Andy Palaniak at 778-686-8783 or Deputy Chief Mark Bulman at 250-456-2151.

– The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association’s (WLGLCA) will meet on June 13 at the WLCH. Social at 7 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30 p.m.

– The Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) meets every third Wednesday of each month, except July and August, at the WLCH at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.

