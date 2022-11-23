Arts and Craft Fair attracts scores of local shoppers

The Sinister Sisters, otherwise known as Marcy Vickers and Kristen Tofsrud, attended the 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Local author Bonita Forsyth attended the 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair to sell her story books for children. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tammie-Lee Whitlock of Lone Butte Creations Ceramic Studio paints a ceramic piece at the 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Andrea White attempts to flip a wooden ball into a cup crafted by Richard Minato at the 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Andrea White attempts to flip a wooden ball into a cup crafted by Richard Minato at the 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rick Carter attempts to flip a wooden ball into a cup crafted by Richard Minato at the 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair attracted local quilter Simon Van Dyk out to sell his handmade quilts. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Catherine McLaughlin was one of the dozens of South Cariboo residents who checked out the wares of the 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Marlene Funk laughs as David Hill pulls the winning ticket number for one of the door prizes in his hands at the 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the community browse the wares of the 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair vendors. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Desiree Stepaniuk gives a candle made by Serenity Scentsations a tentative sniff at the 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Graphite artist Bryan Austerberry works on a new piece at the 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Graphite artist Bryan Austerberry works on a new piece at the 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 2022 Winter Arts and Craft Fair has raised enough to fund three art scholarships at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

Organized by members of the 100 Mile and District Arts Council the fair saw 27 local crafters and artisans come together to sell their wares at the 100 Mile Community Hall. Council executive and lead organizer Marleen Funk said it was great to see so many people come out and support local artists.

“It’s fantastic for our local community of artists because they get to show off their wares and their creations and our community gets to see it,” Funk said. “Our vendors are awesome, very friendly and kind, and the public coming in have been overall delighted to speak with people and buy things from our artists and craftspeople.”

Funk said the exact sum is still being determined but said the council raised enough to cover their three $500 scholarships offered to artistic students. Funk said several PSO grads volunteered to help run the fair which, as a former teacher, she loved to see.

Funk said the turnout has been energizing for the arts council which has more events planned in the coming months.

One of the first is Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Creekside Seniors Centre. They are teaming up with the 100 Mile House Lions Club, the 100 Mile Free Press and South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce to run this child-focused event.

“I think it’s great that we’re together again finally as artists and as people in the community. You can just feel the positive energy.”

Note: In the Nov. 24 edition of the 100 Mile Free Press we incorrectly printed that the arts council funds three $1,500 scholarships for PSO students. We apologize for the error.



