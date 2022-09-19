ARCHIVES: Terry Fox run raises $650 in 1997

62 YEARS AGO (1960): A recommendation that an industrial arts night school be established in 100 Mile House was advanced by the principal of 100 Mile High School. A. V. MacMillen, speaking at a board of trade meeting Tuesday night in 100 Mile Lodge, said $12,000 worth of equipment was installed in the school. He added he was anxious to start a night school program in metalworking, forging and woodworking, if there was sufficient interest. He said there would be a nominal charge for the service of an instructor, use of the school and purchase of materials.

59 YEARS AGO (1963): Municipal roads in 100 Mile House would be paved and curbed the following year, according to MLA Bill Speare. Speare said the paved land had been approved by the Department of Highways and the job would be done in 1964. A check with District Superintendent Frank Blunden revealed plans were to repave the highway section through 100 Mile House and curb them. The crews would lay pavement along Birch Avenue and Second and Fourth Streets for one block, connecting Birch Avenue with the highway. Blunden did not elaborate on whether more streets would be paved at the time in 100 Mile.

40 YEARS AGO (1982): Radio Cariboo took part in an unprecedented hot-line show that was part of a 14-station blitz by RCMP to gather new information on a series of unsolved murders in Prince George. Staff Sgt. Ken Hildebrandt headed up the 20-man investigation team and spoke to on-air callers. The police were looking for any new information on the murders of Nina Joseph, 15, Roswitha Fuchsbichler, 13, and Jean Kovacs, 36. They believe they were looking for a “maniac” and requested the public report any unusual behaviour or incidents. Hildebrand warned against hitchhiking in the area as the victims had been out late at night and were thought to have been picked up by a man in a vehicle.

25 YEARS AGO (1997): The Terry Fox Run took place on Sept. 14 with 65 people taking part. Participants raised $650 for the Terry Fox Foundation. Organizer Duane Hamilton said while the run is for a serious cause, most people come out for the fun and exercise. Many who took part in the run, like grade seven students Stephanie Takagi, Kierstin Hamilton and Megan Friesen were not born when Terry Fox made his historic run. After watching her husband run for several years, Jodi Thompson took her first steps in the run as the money was going to much-needed research. Her father died of cancer.

