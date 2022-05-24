ARCHIVES: Students discover unmarked First Nations hunting ground at Buffalo Lake

38 YEARS AGO (1984): Grade four students at Lac La Hache Elementary School learned about the Shuswap First Nation from UBC student-teacher Henry Michel. Michel taught the students about Indigenous Peoples, including subjects such as foods, hunting, fishing, language, legends, customs, and homes. The Grade 4 students then made a model of a pit house, also known as a kekuli, a keekwilli, or a quiggly house. Local First Nations made their winter homes in the form of pit houses, as they were well-insulated and warm. Many of the homes can still be found in the Cariboo.

31 YEARS AGO (1991): At the beginning of the school year, students at Buffalo Creek Elementary discovered an unmarked First Nations hunting ground at Buffalo Lake. The Archaeology Branch in Victoria was contacted and a team of experts was sent to evaluate the site. They said the students had found an area that had not yet been mapped. The Canim Lake Band invited intermediate students of Buffalo Creek Elementary to join Grades 4-7 students of the Eliza Archie Memorial School as part of a joint project at the archaeological site. A team of archaeologists assisted the students as they camped out at the site for a week.

21 YEARS AGO (2001): On May 19, the Western Week street festival kicked off with events from 11 a.m-3 p.m. All events happened between Birch Avenue and First and Third streets. Performers and events at the festival included medieval fighting, a storyteller with balloon-made costumes, a comedian, juggler and musicians, acrobats, and clowns. There was also a petting zoo and the return of a special effects make-up artist. For the first time that year, the street fest included a show from Parkside Gallery. Six food vendors also participated.

11 YEARS AGO (2011): The Fab Fourever Beatles Tribute band performed for a crowd of close to 400 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. Visually, they looked like the iconic band from England, and as far as sound went, there was no telling them apart. The Fab Fourever strummed and hummed through music from each of the different eras. The 2011 South Cariboo Idols made their debut too, taking the stage one by one at halftime to delight the crowd with a song. In the end, after the second set, the Fab Fourever satisfied pleas from the crowd for an encore, and they ended the show with two extra songs.

100 Mile House