ARCHIVES: Plane crashed on Highway 97 in 1985

Pilot Dave Palmer (with beard) inspects the damage to his Cessna 170 back in April, 1985. The propeller tore the truck (inset) open like a giant can opener. Both the pilot and his passenger, headed for Alaska, were uninjured in the landing. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)

38 YEARS AGO (1985): A light plane struck a utility pole and two trucks after it was forced to land on Highway 97, near 99 Mile. Downdrafts at the east end of the runway prevented the plane from gaining altitude and once the pilot, David Palmer, turned towards 99 Mile things just got worse. He said their options narrowed and he had no choice but to try landing on the highway. The plane eventually ended up in the ditch but Palmer and his passenger, Lorie Bevens walked away from the crash, shaken but uninjured. Emergency crews were quickly on scene.

27 YEARS AGO (1996): A trio of Princeton residents were charged with breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and theft of a vehicle over $5,000 after being stopped by RCMP near the 108 Mile Ranch. Cpl. Doug Hicks said they received a call that a cabin had been broken into near Sven Lake on Horse Lake and those responsible had been seen loading up a camper and then fleeing the scene. The truck itself had been stolen from a dealership in Prince George. The total value of the stolen goods including the truck and camper was $48,000.

17 YEARS AGO (2006): The public was invited to the official re-opening of the 100 Mile Fire Rescue fire hall on May 13. The event was used as an opportunity to educate the public on various safety initiatives. The building was seriously damaged in 2005 after a new fire truck caught fire in the middle of the night. The crew moved back into the hall in January and the truck that started the fire was scheduled to come back to the fire hall the week following the reopening, said fire chief Darrel Blades.

9 YEARS AGO (2014): The Big Country Shrine Club Dinner and Auction attracted 190 people in 2014, raising more than $15,000 through ticket sales, 50/50 and bucket draws. Club president Frank Dobbs said the inaugural fundraiser turned out to be an “absolutely phenomenal event.” He added there was more than $20,000 of donations made for the auction. Dobbs said they planned to have another dinner the following year as they got so many positive comments on the evening. He noted that the Shriners had 35 children just in the South Cariboo they were looking after and 600 patients across B.C.

100 Mile House