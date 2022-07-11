ARCHIVES: Opera singer returns home to South Cariboo in 1983

39 YEARS AGO (1983): Opera singer and former 100 Mile resident, Gerhard Zeller, performed at the 100 Mile Community Hall. In 1966, Zeller packed his bags and left for Vancouver as the first step to what has now become a full-time job – singing with the Vancouver Opera. In 1970 he won the Metropolitan Opera Regional Auditions, and in the summer of 1974, he toured Germany as a tenor soloist with the Lyra Men’s Chorus. Zeller would be singing with the Vancouver Opera again next season after giving two recitals in Queensland, Australia.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): The 100 Mile House area started a new charter airline with regular flights to Vancouver. The return trip from the coast included a stop at Chilco Lake. Investors purchased four planes for the airline, including a Cessna 182, Cessna 185 (on floats), Cessna turbo charge 206 and a nine-passenger Piper Chieftain twin engine. The Piper Chieftain would do a tri-weekly run to the coast on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Although three of the airplanes operated out of both 100 Mile airport and the South Cariboo Regional Airport in 108 Mile Ranch, the Piper Chieftain was based solely at the 108 Mile site.

19 YEARS AGO (2003): Brent Johnson, 24, one of three members of his family of eight who danced competitively. That group also included his 53-year-old father. Johnson, who had been dancing for 17 years, joined many others of all ages and danced at the South Cariboo Gathering of the Dancers in 100 Mile House June 27-29 wearing a white satin sash reading “100 Mile Senior Brave.” To have won a brave title is a distinction. He’s been the representative at powwows around British Columbia and Alberta since 2001 (there was no 2002 powwow.) In between work and time spent in academic upgrading, Johnson attended about 20 powwows each summer.

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Cariboo Regional District and Regional District of Fraser-Fort George provided $5,000 dollar grants to Barkerville Heritage Trust to support the construction of a replicated Williams Creek Schoolhouse. The original schoolhouse was destroyed by fire decades ago. Since then, on field trips, school children and their teachers had to have their 1860 “schoolhouse experience” in a cramped space less than half the size of the original school. Over 2,000 children visited the schoolhouse every year.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House