Despite slushy conditions over 900 skiers participated in the 1991 Cariboo Marathon. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)

ARCHIVES: Hundreds compete in Cariboo Marathon despite slushy conditions

From the Free Press Archives

32 YEARS AGO (1991): Despite deteriorating conditions and warm weather, 700 of the 850 registered participants of the 1991 Cariboo Marathon completed their race. One skier commented that it was a great race as he crossed the finish line but joked he should have worn his swimsuit. Marathon chairman Bill Hilland said volunteers worked throughout the day to keep the trails passable. Local snowmobilers transported snow shoveled by cadets to problem areas on the 50 km trail to pack down the trail and allow the race to continue.

24 YEARS AGO (1999): Tensions were rising between Bridge Lake residents and School District 27 over a demolished skating rink. The rink was first demolished in 1993 and was meant to be replaced that year. Six years later, SD27 board chair Peter Penner and Bridge Lake school trustee Donna Doyle met with the Bridge Lake Community Rink and Replacement Association to discuss the issue. The construction of the new rink would cost $30,000, with the community asking SD27 to pay half.

16 YEARS AGO (2007): After the mountain pine beetle devastated the South Cariboo’s pine forest, evidence was mounting that the region’s fir trees would be next. Rick Stock, head of forest health stewardship at the District of 100 Mile District Forestry Office, said that Douglas fir was under threat from the Douglas fir bark beetle as the cold weather that kept the beetles under control was becoming less frequent. He said by marking healthy trees with the MCH pheromone, the community could fool the beetles into believing those trees were already infested.

8 YEARS AGO (2015): 100 Mile Fire Rescue was preparing for some changes after an external review returned 26 recommendations. The report praised the fire department, noting it operates 17.5 per cent under its budget every year but adding that its budget should be increased to add new staff, new equipment and make renovations to the hall. Fire chief Darrell Blades said most of the recommended changes revolved around boosting resources and documentation. He recommended that a working group comprised of senior firefighters and members of District staff be created to study all the ideas.

100 Mile House

