ARCHIVES: 49 years ago Overwaitea grocery store prepares to open

49 YEARS AGO (1974): Workers were busy getting things ready for the mid-March store opening of the Overwaitea grocery store in Red Coach House Square. Store manager Bob Benedict said stocking of non-perishable items in the 20,500 sq ft store would start when the shelving was ready and it would take about a month to completely stock the store. Construction on other parts of the complex was scheduled to start that spring.

42 YEARS AGO (1981): 100 Mile House Merchants Association wrote a letter to council seeking increased police patrols at night due to concerns around vandalism and break and enters. 100 Mile House Mayor Ross Marks said there were two issues at work: A shortage of staff and a shortage of space. As the village has less than 5,000 people, he said it did not have a contract with the RCMP and therefore no municipal authority over them.

30 YEARS AGO (1993): Some 520 properties with a combined value of $30 million were sold in 100 Mile House and area in 1992. Cariboo Real Estate Association president Stan Annis said the record year was a result of the government allowing five per cent down for first-time buyers and buyers being able to use RRSP savings to purchase a home. The year before, 295 properties sold, with half the single-family homes selling for less than $79,000.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Lack of snow resulted in the cancellation of several local events including the Jack Gawthorn Memorial Dog Sled Race. Race co-ordinator Chantelle Ross said she was not willing to gamble on there being a possible snowfall in time for the event to happen adding, “many of the racers have probably decided to head to the States by now, anyway.” Racers need a minimum of one foot of snow in order to cover rock hazards and hold the anchors used by sledders when they stop.

