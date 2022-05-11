ARCHIVES: 1995 gas station robbery spree traced to teens

38 YEARS AGO (1984): Some 107 workers lost their jobs with the closure of the Weldwood Plywood Plant and its sawmill in 100 Mile House. As the closure loomed, the International Woodworkers of America Local 1-425 president Wade Fisher proposed converting the plywood plant building into a seedling nursery. Fisher argued it would create jobs for some of the laid-off employees and enhance Weldwood’s image in the community. Weldwood general manager Abe Friesen said he was unaware of the nursery proposal but said “anything that makes sense will be listened to.”

27 YEARS AGO (1995): A spree of gas station robberies was traced back to three perpetrators between the ages of 16 and 17. The thieves held up Arne’s Husky gas station for $1,300 and Super Save Gas eight days later. RCMP eventually arrested two suspects after the Husky was robbed at knifepoint a second time a few days later. A 16-year-old male was charged with all three robberies while another 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged with one count each.

18 YEARS AGO (2004): B.C. narrowly avoided a province-wide general strike in support of the Hospital Employee’s Union. The HEU went on strike following the passing of Bill 37, which imposed a retroactive 15 per cent wage cut for union members. An agreement was reached a day before a general strike limited job cuts to 400 in 2004 and 200 the following year. Services at the 100 Mile House District General Hospital fared comparatively well to other hospitals, Interior Health’s Sharon Stevens said. Around 1,000 surgeries and 2,500 diagnostic procedures were cancelled across IH during the strike.

9 YEARS AGO (2013): Construction of a memorial stone cairn for Flight 21 began at 100 Mile House Airport. The effort was being led by local resident Ruth Peterson who became inspired after visiting the crash site with her husband. Canadian Pacific Airlines Flight 21 was en route from Vancouver to Whitehorse in 1965 when it crashed near Dog Creek, killing all 46 passengers aboard. Peterson said she thought families of the victims would like to have a cairn they could visit in town rather than travel to the crash site.

100 Mile House