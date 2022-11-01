ARCHIVES: 100 Mile House celebrated Halloween in a big way in 2007

60 YEARS AGO (1962): One of the best legal minds in the country was tasked with defending a 19-year-old Horsefly girl charged with murdering her 74-year-old Woodjam Ranch employer at Black Creek. Angela Braun of Vancouver defended Veronica Kroener, who was being held in connection with the fatal shooting of longtime Cariboo resident Louis Hudgens. Quesnel lawyer Jim Sutherland would represent the crown in the trial.

44 YEARS AGO (1978): The future of the fire-ravaged 100 Mile House Cedar Products Mill on Exeter remained uncertain, according to manager Guy Cawley. About 85 jobs were affected by the loss of the mill. Callie said the damage estimates based on the mill’s 1974 assessment was $1.4 million. The mill was insured for $500,000, which Callie said covered the BC Development Corporation’s loan to the company made last year when five local businessmen bought the mill from the receivers. Arson was suspected.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): The Cariboo Elders Building and Recreational Society received a check for $3,333.43 from Al Richmond who with Pat Corbett, co-chaired a barbecue fundraiser for the government leaders of the Western provinces and territories during their conference at the 108 Ranch last May. The society was acquiring a building site between the hospital and junior secondary school in 100 Mile. A second check was also presented Friday at the official opening of the new access centre on Cedar Avenue. Economic Development Minister David Zirnhelt presented a $1,793 check to the Lac La Hache Old Age Pensioners.

15 YEARS AGO (2007): 100 Mile House celebrated Halloween in a big way in 2007. The third annual Halloween dance was held at 100 Mile House Community Hall. The top door prize was a $4,000 travel voucher. Costume prizes were also impressive with a group prize of $500 and individual prizes of $500, 200 and $100. Club Excel was in charge of ensuring safe rides home. Tickets for the adults-only dance were $25 and were available at Donex, Exquisite Floral and Exeter Sporting Goods in 100 Mile House and at Sight and Sound and Love on the Rocks in Williams Lake.

