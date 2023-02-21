ARCHIVE: In 2011 starving cougar devours Canim Lake couple’s shoes

Seniors take an aerobics class in the Red Coach Inn’s Pool in 1999. (100 MIle Free Press historical photo)

Seniors take an aerobics class in the Red Coach Inn’s Pool in 1999. (100 MIle Free Press historical photo)

From the Free Press Archives

24 YEARS AGO (1999): Despite initially high public interest, the Red Coach Inn’s new indoor pool was seeing little use a year after opening. General manager Peter Bono said they had 1,700 members registered but only about 150 used the pool every week. Bono said he couldn’t figure out why more weren’t using the pool, which was warm and inviting. He noted it saw the heaviest use between January and April and the majority of its users were women and seniors.

18 YEARS AGO (2005): An exhaustive search for a missing three-year-old boy from Clinton was called off after searchers failed to find him. Cpl. Cam Muir, of the Clinton detachment, said the boy was last seen playing in the yard of his home near Big Bar Ferry. At some point, he wandered away and was believed to have fallen through some ice and was swept away by the Fraser River. Despite help from search and rescue groups from Kamloops, 100 Mile and Vernon, there was no trace of the boy.

12 YEARS AGO (2011): Canim Lake residents Dirk and Sylvia Schumacher were shocked to look out their window and see a cougar chewing on one of Dirk’s shoes. After observing the big cat and taking its photo, they called the conservation officers and reported the strange behaviour. After listening to their story and seeing evidence of additional activity, Conservation officer James Zuchelli determined the animal was a potential risk to human safety. Zuchelli tracked the cougar, which he described as being a thin old starving cat with dull teeth.

6 YEARS AGO (2017): Eyes turned up to the South Cariboo skies as a Canadian Armed Forces CC130 Hercules aircraft passed overhead. The behemoth craft landed at the South Cariboo Regional Airport. Airport manager Nick Christianson said he had been asked to host such aircraft since 2014. The Hercules was typically used over the South Cariboo to airdrop supplies during military search and rescue operations or to train parachute jumpers. The CC130 model was slated to be replaced, after 40 years of service, with 16 new C295W’s manufactured by Airbus Defence and Space for $2.4-billion.

100 Mile House

