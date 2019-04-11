Annual autism gathering looking for community support

‘It is our hope that with community awareness will result in each person with ASD feeling accepted and valued for their unique personalities and gifts.’

There will be an interactive community walk in 100 Mile for autism month on April 25 – starting at the 100 Mile Community Hall and finishing at the elementary school’s playground. The idea is to walk down Birch Avenue while handing out flyers and information pamphlets on autism, according to organizer Krysta Stewart.

Around the world, April is recognized as Autism Month.

The colour blue is illuminated on many famous landmarks, flashed on storefronts and worn proudly. Approximately one in 66 children and youth are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in Canada. According to Autism Speaks Canada, this statistic is continuing to grow.

Stewart decided to organize another event this year for Autism Month because last year’s picnic to raise awareness did so well. Stewart said she is looking to branch out to the schools, local businesses and organizations for participation.

“I know there is already a lot of support and awareness, but when I moved here, I realized there was no community event around autism awareness,” she says.

Stewart runs an Autism program out of her ranch in Lone Butte – Blue Sky’s Autism Service.

“Before I left the Okanagan, my girlfriend and I decided to open our own in-home centre,” she says. “It blew out of proportion. Everybody was interested in putting their kids in a home environment where they were getting their early intervention needs met, outside of a clinical environment. When I moved out here (the Cariboo) I went around and introduced myself to professionals in town – my program started with one family and grew to 12 in two years.”

Stewart says it’s important to have events like this, purposely to raise awareness.

“There are a lot of children who show their way of communicating in a way that some people might not understand,” she said. “They can be very vocal and this draws attention to them and their parents – often making the parent uncomfortable. People don’t necessarily always know how to interact, but raising awareness can make a difference.”

The community walk will be on April 25. from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

“It is our hope that with community awareness will result in each person with ASD feeling accepted and valued for their unique personalities and gifts.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Mammoth’ donkeys stand tall at B.C. interior sanctuary

Just Posted

Crime Stoppers revisit mysterious case of sunken Bella Coola vessel

The Pacific Grizzly went down in the Bella Coola Harbour in 2015

Snowing in the South Cariboo

April snow showers occurring in the area

Annual autism gathering looking for community support

‘It is our hope that with community awareness will result in each person with ASD feeling accepted and valued for their unique personalities and gifts.’

Clinton Health Centre closed April 12

The Clinton Health Centre will be closed on Friday, April 12, as… Continue reading

Council considers resident suggestion on attracting more traffic into downtown core

Secondary suites policy expected soon

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Most Read