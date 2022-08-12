Amateur logger sports competitors wanted at Fall Fair in Barriere

The Bull In The Woods Amateur Logger Sports competition held at the North Thompson Fall Fair in Barriere, B.C., on Sunday, Sept. 4, is a whole lot of fun for folks to cheer on local competitors and teams throughout the day. (S/J File Photo)

Get your entry in for Bull Of The Woods Amateur Logger Sports, Sept. 4, at North Thompson Fall Fair

Can you use an axe? Run a chain saw? Do you know what a two person crosscut saw is used for, or what a choker race is?

If you do, then it’s time to put your knowledge to the physical test at the 2022 Bull In The Woods Amateur Logger Sports Competition during the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo this year in Barriere on Sunday, Sept. 4.

All participants must be amateurs, no seasoned competitors will be thrown into the mix, and absolutely no experience is required. There is a $20 day registration fee (which includes insurance) for each participant, and all events except the Business/Group Relay Team event are free to enter. Plus all necessary equipment and safety gear will be supplied.

The Business Relay Team provides a fun opportunity for area businesses or groups to sponsor their own relay team – which is a great way to get your name out there, and support a local community event at the same time. Relay teams are comprised of four competitors per team and one must include a female. A business relay team can enter for $200, and if you do not have the manpower, or woman power to put together a team one will be assigned to compete under your name.

Events are all men and women divisions and include; axe throwing, double bucking, stock saw race, bush saw race, choker race, log rolling, and relay teams.

The competition is managed by professional logger sports facilitator Ben Leffler and the North Thompson Fall Fair says they are expecting a full day of logger sports fun which will be held on the East side of the North Thompson Agriplex. Leffler brought the successful July 1, Bull of the Woods Logger Sports Event hosted at the fairgrounds in 2017, and has continually produced the incredibly popular Laughing Loggers section of the annual North Thompson Fall Fairs for almost a decade.

Waivers will be required to be signed on the day, and all safety gear provided must be worn. Events will run on the hour every hour. Placings will be given to first through third for all events. Points will be given to all participants. Overall points goes to Bull of the Woods (trophy). Mystery points wins a Chainsaw. Business Relay winner takes all (trophy).

The whole shebang gets underway at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, beside the North Thompson Agriplex, eliminations run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the event should wrap up between 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information about entering this event please contact Ben Lefler at 604-765-8836 or email: info@laughinglogger.com

Find the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo schedule and entry catalogue at: https://www.fallfair-rodeo.com

