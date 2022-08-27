A ‘wheelie’ good time at Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre

Cosmo Groeneveld enjoys a popsicle on a hot day at the Kids on Wheels event at the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cosmo Groeneveld enjoys a popsicle on a hot day at the Kids on Wheels event at the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cosmo Groeneveld enjoys a popsicle on a hot day at the Kids on Wheels event at the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rowland Bouwknecht pours water from a cup through the water table tubes at the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre Kids on Wheels event. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cosmo Groeneveld left and Xavier Vivier ride wheelie toys through the tunnel at the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre parking lot. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rowland Bouwknecht pours water from a cup through the water table tubes. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Toby Williams-Grinyer plays with measuring cups and toys in a tub full of water. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Popsicles and wheelie toys were a hit at the Kids on Wheels event. Put on by the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre, the event took place in their parking lot last week.

“This is just an event for families to get out and play and enjoy some time outside,” said Erica Henderson, supervisor of early years services and programs at the centre.

They also had snacks and water. The Enrichment Centre also set up a hydration station while it’s hot, so people could come and help themselves, she said.

Kids who participated could ride wheelie toys through a tunnel. There was also a water table filled with water, toy fish and bubbles, Henderson said. As well, there were balls that kids could soak in water then throw into targets and various sidewalk activities.

“We tend to do events during the summer because we aren’t doing programming,” she said. “So we’re doing these little pop-up events so that (Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre) can touch base with the families and families can connect with each other.”



