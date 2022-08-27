A ‘wheelie’ good time at Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre

Popsicles and wheelie toys were a hit at the Kids on Wheels event. Put on by the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre, the event took place in their parking lot last week.
“This is just an event for families to get out and play and enjoy some time outside,” said Erica Henderson, supervisor of early years services and programs at the centre.
They also had snacks and water. The Enrichment Centre also set up a hydration station while it’s hot, so people could come and help themselves, she said.
Kids who participated could ride wheelie toys through a tunnel. There was also a water table filled with water, toy fish and bubbles, Henderson said. As well, there were balls that kids could soak in water then throw into targets and various sidewalk activities.
“We tend to do events during the summer because we aren’t doing programming,” she said. “So we’re doing these little pop-up events so that (Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre) can touch base with the families and families can connect with each other.”
