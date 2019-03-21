Stacie Motala (left) and Christi Dubois were obviously having fun during a recent pie-making session at the South Green Lake Fire Hall. There was a great turnout of volunteers for the important fundraising sessions. Kris Alexander photos.

A total of 624 pies made in fundraising effort for South Green Lake VFD

Ken Alexander’s regular correspondence for the South Cariboo area

Pie-making was both fun and fruitful for the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary this year.

The delicious homemade pies play a huge role in the auxiliary’s fundraising efforts for the local fire department.

Convenor Marie Kuyek says the auxiliary members produced 624 pies in six sessions.

She adds the volunteer support was “excellent.”

“We averaged between 18 and 20 volunteers, including two men, at each session except the last one when most people were away from the lake.”

They made five varieties of pies this year, including apple, blueberry, cherry, strawberry rhubarb and blueberry cherry mix.

The pies will be on sale for $8 apiece during the annual Garage Sale at the fire hall (546 Green Lake South Rd.) on May 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

If there are any pies left after that event, they will be on sale again during the annual Community Day – a fun-filled family-oriented event ­– at the fire hall on Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The auxiliary has decided to set a mark of 600 pies or a little more, Kuyek notes.

“We made 700 pies one year, but it was really tough to sell them all.”

Another recent decision the auxiliary made was not to bake the pies.

“We used to bake them and it was so time-consuming. We used to be there to 7:30 at night. We’d get to go home and eat dinner, but we would have to go back to package everything.

“We probably saved money because we didn’t have to use electricity for baking.

“And we found most people went home and re-baked the pies anyway. We haven’t had any complaints.”

The volunteers put in around 16 hours to make the 624 pies, Kuyek says, adding the turnout for pie-making has been great this year.

“There are amazing people on this lake.”

 

Heather Milne had a big smile on her face as she was rolling dough during one of the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary pie-making sessions. The Auxiliary made 624 homemade fruit pies that will be sold for $8 apiece at fundraising events this spring and summer.

Previous story
Deadline extended through April to nominate top B.C. educators

Just Posted

Bill passes to make Sept. 30 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation statutory holiday

Residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad and CRD Area F director Joan Sorley were in Ottawa for the vote

Carey Price

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Wranglers eliminated from KIJHL playoffs

Second year in a row the team has been eliminated by the Revelstoke Grizzlies

Addressing a nursing shortage

A frequent news topic in area newspapers in recent weeks and months… Continue reading

What’s a voter to do?

Letter to the Editor

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains

Taxes can increase the cost of medical cannabis by as much as 25 per ceny

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Canucks hang on for 7-4 win over Senators

Horvat nets 2 for Vancouver

European, Canadian regulators to do own review of Boeing jet

Air Canada plans to remove the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule at least through July 1

Prime minister defends Liberal budget measures as sales effort gets underway

Conservatives under Andrew Scheer say it’s a spree funded by borrowing against the future

Mayor meets with B.C. health minister on homeless taxi transfers

Two homeless people were discharged from Surrey Memorial and sent to a Chilliwack shelter

B.C. lottery winner being sued by co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Most Read