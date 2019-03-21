A total of 624 pies made in fundraising effort for South Green Lake VFD

Stacie Motala (left) and Christi Dubois were obviously having fun during a recent pie-making session at the South Green Lake Fire Hall. There was a great turnout of volunteers for the important fundraising sessions. Kris Alexander photos.

Pie-making was both fun and fruitful for the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary this year.

The delicious homemade pies play a huge role in the auxiliary’s fundraising efforts for the local fire department.

Convenor Marie Kuyek says the auxiliary members produced 624 pies in six sessions.

She adds the volunteer support was “excellent.”

“We averaged between 18 and 20 volunteers, including two men, at each session except the last one when most people were away from the lake.”

They made five varieties of pies this year, including apple, blueberry, cherry, strawberry rhubarb and blueberry cherry mix.

The pies will be on sale for $8 apiece during the annual Garage Sale at the fire hall (546 Green Lake South Rd.) on May 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

If there are any pies left after that event, they will be on sale again during the annual Community Day – a fun-filled family-oriented event ­– at the fire hall on Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The auxiliary has decided to set a mark of 600 pies or a little more, Kuyek notes.

“We made 700 pies one year, but it was really tough to sell them all.”

Another recent decision the auxiliary made was not to bake the pies.

“We used to bake them and it was so time-consuming. We used to be there to 7:30 at night. We’d get to go home and eat dinner, but we would have to go back to package everything.

“We probably saved money because we didn’t have to use electricity for baking.

“And we found most people went home and re-baked the pies anyway. We haven’t had any complaints.”

The volunteers put in around 16 hours to make the 624 pies, Kuyek says, adding the turnout for pie-making has been great this year.

“There are amazing people on this lake.”