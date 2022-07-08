‘A safer, more livable community’: 100 Mile group looking for patrol volunteers

Citizens on Patrol is looking for volunteers to work with RCMP

Concerns about speeders and commercial break-ins in 100 Mile House led Dave Mingo to take action.

He joined Citizens on Patrol, an RCMP-sanctioned group of volunteers who keep an eye out for crime on the local streets and alleyways. The program has been part of the community for 30 years.

“Our primary focus is patrolling during the overnight hours when the RCMP may not be out there or may have limited officers on duty,” he said.

No one knows when the volunteers will be out on patrol. If they see anything of concern, they report it to the RCMP. They never get out of their cars.

“If it’s a criminal situation we will typically, observe, stand back and take notes,” Mingo said. “I stress to my volunteers to never put yourself at risk.”

The group also monitors traffic zones known for speeders – Horse Lake Road, North Birch Avenue and Cariboo Trail are hotspots – and compiles data for police.

It’s a useful model for rural regions with sparse populations, Mingo said.

“The RCMP can’t be everywhere at all times. And Citizens on Patrol, they’re an extra set of eyes and ears.”

A realtor by profession and longtime local to 100 Mile House, Mingo has been a Citizen on Patrol for over 15 years and captain for more than half of that time. He is also a district councillor.

“We’re trying to make for a safer, more livable community for everybody,” he said. “What we do definitely makes a difference.”

While reducing crime is one of the goals of the groups, helping to ease social issues is as equally important.

“There are many aspects to what we do,” Mingo said. “If we see someone out there struggling, living on the street in the middle of winter and it’s -30C, we work with the RCMP and various agencies to find that person shelter and get them out of the cold.”

100 Mile House has seen a rise in homelessness in recent years.

Businesses are facing increasing thefts and break-ins, prompting retailers to consider working together to employ a security protection detail to patrol their shops overnight.

“In the past, it was just mischief. Now there are people out there trying to survive,” Mingo said.

He and the 19 other volunteers are looking for more volunteers so they can expand more hours and cover a larger area.

The group is flexible with its volunteer commitment and is able to work around most schedules. It takes about two hours to drive every alley and road in the 100 Mile House business area.

“There are two-hour patrols once or twice a month, whatever suits your schedule with some overnight hours, typically when RCMP staffing levels are low,” Mingo said.

Volunteers are also required to pass a criminal record check and be willing to testify in court should the need arise.

Citizens on Patrol groups in Deka Lake and Canim Lake are also looking for volunteers.

Anyone interested in joining any of these teams can contact Mingo at 100milecop@gmail.com.

“It’s just a good way to give back to your community and make your community a safer place,” Mingo said.

“It’s a nice feeling, knowing that you’re making a difference.”

With files from Kelly Sinoski.

100 Mile House