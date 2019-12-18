90 attend Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association’s Christmas dinner

Gisele Poliseno’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

Please note that the Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) Annual Christmas Bake Sale will be on Thursday, Dec. 19 and not Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Cariboo Mall, by Pharmasave, from 10 a.m. until they sell out. There will be an assortment of baked goods available and what a great time to purchase your Christmas baking. Proceeds from the bake sale will be dedicated to a charity. Baking and/or cash donations would be most welcome. Please contact Helen Eagle at 250-456-2413 or Ruth Kachur at 250-395-1163 for more information.

Christmas Dinner

The Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association’s (WLGLCA) Christmas dinner on Dec. 14, at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH), was a huge success with 90 guests attending. The wonderful buffet with an assortment of foods including turkey, ham and all the trimmings was served. After dinner, Santa and Mrs. Santa and their elves arrived with wrapped gifts which were given out to the 16 children attending. Door and basket prizes were also drawn at the end of the evening. Everyone had a great time. A big thank you goes to all of the hardworking volunteers who decorated the community hall, took care of the registration of the guests, helped during the course of the evening and all who brought food for the dinner. Without all of you, this would not have been a success. Thank you again.

New families to our area

The Watch Lake community would like to welcome Tyler Deaves and Shay Chesney, Doug and Laurie Compton and Marshall and Sonja Greenwall to their permanent homes on Moose Point Drive.

Special wishes

Bubbly birthday wishes go to Helen Eagle for Dec. 20.

Happy wedding anniversary to my husband Guy Poliseno on Dec. 23.

Season’s greeting

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your families a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year. Remember, if you are planning to go out, have a wonderful time, but please do not drink and drive.

Calendar

– The WLNGLVFD meets twice a month during the winter. The next couple of practices will be on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and 21. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

– The WLGLCA’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 8. at the WLCH. The social is at 7 p.m. with the meeting commencing at 7:30 p.m.

– The Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) meets every third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH at 11:30 am. Bring a lunch. New members are welcome.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com.

I would love to hear from you.

