70 Mile House VFD has a new fire chief

Cam Robb stepped up to take over the duties when former fire chief Lee Lundy stepped down to take care of family matters in the Fraser Valley.

Robb, who has been with the local fire department for around seven years, says he was asked to take the reins during an 100MHFR recent open house barbecue.

“They asked me and I said ‘yes’.”

He ran his first practice a couple of weeks later “and I think that went quite well” and the firefighters agreed.

“I have a few ideas and, of course, everyone else had some ideas. I think it will be very collaborative going forward.”

Robb says firefighter training is the department’s focus right now.

There will likely be training courses he will have to take, Robb says, adding he would “happy to do that.”

The new fire chief says he also wants to work with other fire departments.

It was noted that there is a concern about going to other fire departments for training, because if they’re away and a callout comes in, they’ll be adding time to the response and they wouldn’t have the numbers to have firefighters respond from the hall.

However, they do have funding for trainers to come to their fire department.

The 70MHVFD is also looking for more volunteers.

They hold practices on the first and third of every month at the fire hall starting at 6 p.m. For more information, talk to Robb, Dennis Huber or any of the firefighters.

SMAC news

This is a busy time of year for the Seventy Mile Access Centre, says SMAC board vice-president Marion Roman.

She notes they have started their Christmas Baskets campaign for the festive season and they want to hear from people who need help.

“SMAC is all about helping the community in any way we can.

“Anyone who needs help or knows of someone who needs help, please call myself or [board president] Kathleen Judd at 250-456-6061 when we’re open.”

People will be given a Christmas Basket, and SMAC has a Pantry with dry goods for those in need.

The access centre is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. It’s also open on Tuesday for Coffee’s On from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas Bazaar

Most recently, SMAC held its inaugural Christmas Bazaar and Roman says it was extremely successful.

The board collected money by renting out 20 tables, having a concession serving chili, hotdogs, pop, chips and coffee by donation.

Marion says a wide variety of goods was available for sale at the bazaar with a lot of people from the 100 Mile Farmer’s Market coming down for the event.

“The vendors were all very happy and said they are looking forward to doing it again next year.”

She notes the SMAC board also sold decorated Christmas trees and people donated wreaths and other yuletide decorations.

All tolled, she says they raised around $600.

Some of that money went towards expenses, Christmas Baskets, other charitable groups, and gift certificates from the 70 Mile General Store.

“We were very happy with the outcome, and we invite people to come in to see what we have to offer.”

Mobile Library

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District mobile library will be parked at the 70 Mile General Store on Dec. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

