70 Mile craft fair draws artisans, raises funds

Members of the 70 Mile Community Club executive presented Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area E Director Sally Watson a plaque recognizing the work she did to find funding for the phase 1 upgrades to the 70 Mile House Community Hall. From the left are Miriam Livingston, Sally Watson, Ken Huber, Marion Roman and Joy Gammie. (Ken Alexander photo)

The 70 Mile Community Club held a successful craft fair at the Community Hall last weekend.

Community Club treasurer Miriam Livingston said 90 people came to purchase items being offered by area artisans.

“The vendors were very pleased because they made a lot of sales. One artisan from Clinton sold everything she brought to the fair,” she said.

The club made $500 thanks to sales in the concession and the bake table. Community Club Committee chair Ken Huber said they sold three pots of chili along with dinner buns baked by volunteer Sally Watson. Vendors also got free coffee, tea, water and cocoa during the event.

“We want to keep them happy so they’ll come back to the next one.”

Livingston added someone also made a donation to help with Phase 2 upgrades for the hall’s interior, which includes the washrooms, kitchen, and painting the ceiling and walls around the stage and flooring

Funding for the upgrades must be raised by the community.

Huber said he heard a lot of good comments about the initial upgrades to the Community Hall, and expects more folks are going to want to hold their events there.

“We’re asking companies and individuals to donate to the cause. If they want to make a donation either of labour or financial, it would be greatly appreciated.”

Anyone who wants to make a financial donation can send it to the 70 Mile Community Club; Box 159; 70 Mile House, B.C.; V0K 2K0. The cheque should be made out to the 70 Mile Community Club.

People who want to donate labour should contact Huber at 250-456-6050 in the evening to let him know what you want to do.

The community club also presented a special plaque at the fair, recognizing Watson – Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area E director – for helping to find funding for the Community Hall phase 1 upgrades. Watson, who appeared to be humbled by a standing ovation, joked about the musty smell that used to come up from the crawl space.

Meanwhile, the club plans to host another pancake fundraiser at the Community Hall on Dec. 4 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Breakfast is by donation only at the drop-in event.

“There are no restaurants in 70 Mile and the pub is closed,” Huber said. “So it’s nice to have something where people can come to and meet with their neighbours.”

