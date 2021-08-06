63rd Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale: Highland 4-H Club

Highland is looking forward to the show and sale Aug. 5 to 9 and having all the clubs back together

Submitted by the Highland 4-H Club

This is the second year the Highland 4-H Club had been running in 100 Mile House, with 26 members and eight leaders. In our club we have beef, cloverbud, dog, horse, photo, poultry, sheep, swine and new this year is aquaculture.

All of our members have been working hard with their projects this year and they are continuously helping out with fundraisers and club activities. We are looking forward to this year’s show and sale Aug. 5 to 9 and having all the clubs back together.

Ashley Funke

My name is Ashley Funke I am part of the Highland 4-H Club. I have been in 4-H for seven years. This year I am doing three projects; a horse project, a market lamb and ewe with lambs at foot. This is my second year doing a horse project and my fourth year raising market lambs and doing a sheep project.

Brynn Ferguson

Hello my name is Brynn Ferguson and this is my first year in 4-H. I am loving 4-H this year. I have met lots of new friends. I am in photography and really enjoy learning all about my camera. I enjoy being outside with my dogs and chickens. I also love swimming. I am really excited to be part of 4-H this year.

Cali Bishop

Hi! My name is Cali Bishop. I am a Cloverbud in the Highland 4-H Club. I have been in 4-H for 3 years. I help raise money for my club by returning bottles. Cloverbuds is really fun because we learn about every project and we always get to do crafts and play games. I am also learning about poultry. I have seven Welsh Harlequin ducks but next year I want to get Cayugas.

Daizey Sankey

My name is Daizey Sankey I’m 14 years old, and this is my second year in 4-H with the Highland 4-H club. This year I’m doing market lamb with my Suffolk/Charollais lamb that I delivered on our farm from one of our ewes. My market beef is a Red Angus that I got from Lytton Ranch and I have had him since he was eight months old, his name is Wrangler.

Denver Lytton

Hi, my name is Denver Lytton and this is my fourth year in 4-H and I am in the Highland Club. This year I am doing market lamb and photography. My lamb’s name is Squirt and he is a purebred Suffolk. He loves to roam around the yard and visit with all the other animals. His best friends are my other sheep, or me, not too sure yet!

Emily Tinney

My name is Emily Tinney and this is my sixth year in 4-H. I am a member of the Highland 4-H club. This year I have three beef projects, a heifer, a cow/calf and a steer, which is my market animal. I also have 25 turkeys. I have lots of fun with all my projects and have enjoyed it very much. I truly appreciate everything I have learned this year.

Eva Tinson

My name is Eva Tinson and I am 15 years old. I am a member of the Highland 4-H club in 100 Mile House. This is my 2nd year in 4-H and my project is Turkey. It’s my first time raising turkeys and they sure grow fast! They are very curious birds and they follow me around to see what I’m doing. 4-H gives me the opportunity to raise animals I’ve never had before.

Gauge Bishop

My name is Gauge Bishop, Lot# 75. I’ve been in 4-H for six years. I’ve been a junior for three years and all those years I’ve been selling pigs. My pig this year, Spotty, loves to chew sticks and get scratches from me. I enjoy being in the Highland 4-H Club because we do fun stuff like making an anti-littering video. My family and I collect bottles to raise money for our club too.

Hunter Atkinson

Hello. My name is Hunter Atkinson and this is my sheep project, Rip. Rip is a Suffolk St Croix cross. Rip is a lot of fun to take care of and he loves to play with my little brother and dog. I am in the Highland 4-H Club. I am 13 years old and have been in 4-H for three years. I also have a horse project this year. My horse’s name is Quick Silver and he is an Egyptian Arabian. His barn name is Mickey and I have had him for 11 years.

James Silvey

My name is James Silvey and I am a member of the Highland 4-H Club. This is my 3rd year in 4-H and raising swine. My pig’s name is Joe. He is a Landrace Yorkshire Cross. Joe is a great pig! He enjoys baths and having his belly rubbed. I have enjoyed 4-H this year and spending time with my club.

Juniper Rutledge

My name is Juniper Rutledge. This is my second year in the Highland 4-H Club. I am currently raising eight Miller Heavy White turkeys. I’m looking forward to showing my turkey in the show and sale this year.

Landen Berube

Hi, my name is Landen and I am 12 years old. I am a part of a wonderful club called Highland 4-H, located in 100 Mile House. My project is a male swine named Loin. He is named after a pork loin, and by August he should be 300 pounds, and he is my pink beauty. This is my second year in 4-H and growing a pig is a huge accomplishment in my life.

Matthew Silvey

Hello! My name is Matthew Silvey and I am a member of the Highland 4-H Club. This is my first year raising a swine. I have been in 4-H for three years. My pig is a big pig that loves to make noises and likes to be scratched. His name is Bob. Bob is a Landrace Yorkshire Cross that is well known for a good meat pig. I like Bob and I enjoy spending time with him.

Max Sankey

My name is Max Sankey and this is my second year in 4-H. My club is the Highland 4-H Club and this year I’m doing a market steer. My steer is a purebred Red Angus and his name is Moonshine. I got Moonshine at eight months old from Lytton Ranch.

Sarah Carter

Hey there! My name is Sarah Carter, I am 17 years old, and this is my sixth year in 4-H. I am the president of Highland 4-H Club. This year I decided to do two dog projects. Finn is an eight-year-old Australian shepherd border collie cross. He’s been in 4-H for six years. Jess is a five-year-old Australian shepherd. This is only her second year in 4-H.

Ashlynn Rutledge

My name is Ashlynn Rutledge. I am ten years old and this is my second year in 4-H. I am a junior in the Highland 4H Club. My project is Market Swine. My swine’s name is Kevin Bacon. He is a very noisy, yet sweet pig.

Tel Lytton

Hi, my name is Tel Lytton this is my fourth year in 4-H and I am in the Highland Club. This is my first time doing market steer. My steer’s name is Bud and he’s a Charolais cross. I enjoy 4-H because it has different activities and it provides lots of opportunities in agriculture. It teaches you to have responsibilities and take care of things and value them. I enjoy being a part of 4-H.

Thomas Silvey

Hi, my name is Thomas Silvey and this is my pig named Cayo. I am a member of the Highland 4-H Club. This is my third year in 4-H. I love raising swine and watching them grow. My pig likes to have his neck and ears scratched and his favourite food to eat is watermelon rinds.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseWilliams Lake

Hunter Atkinson

James Silvey

Juniper Rutledge

Landen Berube

Matthew Silvey

Max Sankey

Sarah Carter

Sarah Tinney

Tel Lytton

Thomas Silvey

Brynn Ferguson

Cali Bishop

Daizey Sankey

Denver Lytton

Emily Tinney

Eva Tinson

Gauge Bishop