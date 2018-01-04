4-H registration opening

The new year is always exciting, with new beginnings, and new things to look forward to. The Lone Butte 4-H club is just as ready for the new year to start rolling so that the members can start working on their projects again, and get back into the swing of things.

The registration for the club will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lone Butte Community Hall for all new and returning members to register and get to know the leaders and members of the club.

The club offers many projects to choose from, ranging from horse, sheep, swine, poultry, dog, beef, photography and more, and the club encourages anybody who is interested or has any questions to come by the hall on Sunday and meet everyone.