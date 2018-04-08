4-H participants hoping to go to provincials

This month the Lone Butte 4-H club has been very busy, the members have been busy getting their projects going and are very excited for spring to arrive.

To start off the month, the club had their club speeches on March 11, which was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over the course of the day, over 30 members brought forth the speeches, speak and shows, demonstrations, and displays that they had worked on for the past months. Many members are going to be at the District 4-H Speeches, on April 29 at the Lone Butte CommunityHall, presenting their work again in hopes of going to provincials.

Project leaders are getting their members settled and ready for the year, now that the snow is starting to melt, and lessons and meetings for projects have been started.

This month one of the club’s members, Hayden Sass got to go to an event called PCW in Kelowna. Sass had to apply for this trip. It was offered to 16 and 17-year-olds in B.C. Each district decides, by the number of applicants, who gets to go, with each district getting a certain number of seats for each trip or camp offered by the 4-H program. This year 37 kids across the province got to go!

Hayden says, “At PCW I got to meet other 4-H members from around B.C. where we then had sessions in which we learned about our skills and who we are as people.”

The 4-H program offers camps and trips each year, and the trips are always a great experience and lots of fun. As the weather starts to get better, the Lone Butte 4-H club is looking forward to getting out and about in the community as a club and with their projects.

