20 YEARS AGO, smoking with hotly debated at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 in 100 Mile House voted on whether smoking would continue to be allowed. Legion president Carol Allaire said the vote was in response to new regulations from the Workers’ Compensation Board of B.C. meant to lower employee absenteeism, cleaning and fire insurance costs. Bar manager Tammi Kzakevich said there would always be a place for smokers and non-smokers at the Legion as “beer and smoking, they go together. You can’t have one without the other.”

15 YEARS AGO (2006): Progress on opening a First Nations museum adjacent to the 108 Mile Heritage Site was off to a slow start. Graham Leslie, a director with the 100 Mile and District Historical Society, said that procuring funding for the project, started in February 2004, was a slow but steady process. Leslie said 15,000 people come through the area each year and this museum would nicely complement the existing heritage sites in the area.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Three members of the South Cariboo Aquatic Society attended the District of 100 Mile House’s public financial plan meeting. They were there to send the message to the council that people still wanted to see movement towards the building of a pool facility in 100 Mile House, chair John Code said. Mayor Mitch Campsall said the pool could cost between $14-million to $20-million to build and it was a matter of everyone being willing to pay the cost to build and maintain the pool.

5 YEARS AGO (2016): The whole community was invited to attend the grand opening of the new 100 Mile RCMP Detachment on Alder Avenue. The new building was almost triple the size of the old building and had been in use since the fall. Staff-Sgt. Blake Ward said both he and his officers were proud of the new building and wanted the community to see it. The event, which took place on May 7, included the RCMP symbolically marching from their old detachment on Alpine Avenue to Alder Avenue.

Most Read