Dave Archer and Alvin Strohmeier roasting a pig on a spit at the 108 Lions Club’s Pig Roast at the Community Hall on June 9 of 2018. File photo.

108 Mile Ranch Lions all set for Annual Pig Roast

The roast will be on June 8 at the 108 Community Hall

The 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club is hosting its third Annual Pig Roast on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the 108 Community Hall.

Funds raised from this event enable the 108 Lions to help support the 108 community as well as nearby communities during the coming year.

During the past year, we have provided financial assistance to families experiencing financial challenges when faced with; unexpected travel costs to and from Children’s Hospital, and ambulatory issues within the home to help promote independence.

Each year the 108 Lions also provide two $500 bursaries to graduates from the 108 community and nearby areas (Lac la Hache, 103 and 105 communities).

The 108 Lions also co-sponsor (with the Ranch Community Association and 108 Volunteer Fire Department) the annual Santa Breakfast.

Families are invited to come down to the hall parking lot in the afternoon of June 8, 2019, between 1 and 3 p.m., to support Dave as he roasts the two pigs. The Cruizer’s Car Club will also be on site as will the 108 Mile Ranch Wildlife Safety group

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the Pig Roast event and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Dinner includes pork, baked potatoes, coleslaw, beans and dessert. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Donex, 108 Supermarket and Mary’s Country Kitchen. The evening will include a silent auction, live auction and draws.

