108 Historical Site draws around 1,100 to Canada day celebration

Little Regan Matsuda with his Canada flag pinwheel at the 108 Heritage site on Canada Day. Beth Audet photos.

This year’s Canada Day celebration at the 108 Heritage site was “better than last year,” according to the historical society, even with intermittent showers.

Ulli Vogler said in a phone interview Tuesday that the society was worried rain would hurt the turnout but were thrilled that crowds still flocked.

“It was an incredible, amazing, amazing turnout,” said the society’s president.

1,100 small Canada flag pins were handed out throughout the day.

Vogler said her feet are “still hurting” from the event that took the society months to plan.

The Historical Society has been throwing a birthday party for Canada for as long as anybody can remember.

Vogler, herself, who’s been president for five years, had no idea when the inaugural celebration was planned.

It had to have been at least 20 years ago, she guessed.

The day’s festivities included a full schedule of musical entertainment, local vendors, a barbecue, cotton candy, a costume contest, face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides and classic cars. The historical buildings on the site were also open for visitors. A teacher was in the schoolhouse and organ music was played in the chapel.

“I think it’s so important to make history fun for the younger generation,” said Vogler.

During the celebration, Mitch Campsall, mayor of 100 Mile House, said the celebration was a chance for all Canadians from all backgrounds to get together.

“I’m a proud Canadian; always will be.”

Campsall was born on an air force base in France and came home to Canada when he was two-years-old.

He told the red-and-white clad audience in 108 Mile that Canadians are respected around the world, not for military might, but for simply being good people.

Campsall served hamburgers alongside Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett and the CRD area G Director Al Richmond.

RELATED: What are people in 100 Mile House doing for Canada Day?

Believe it or not, Barnett said this was her 50th year cooking burgers for the community and she thoroughly enjoys it.

“It’s a day for all of us to be proud to be Canadians and British Columbians and Cariboo souls,” she said.

Const. Matt Young, one of three RCMP in Red Serge, said the event celebrated “basically just everything about Canada.”

The RCMP marched into the opening ceremony and stood at attention during the national anthem. They remained on site “to show our support for everything that is going on,” visiting with people and taking photos with kids, said Young.

He spent time checking out some of the vendors and said he was planning on having some barbecue as well.

“It’s got everything you need in one site.”

Const. Blaine Caines, one of the general duty RCMP at the event, said Canada Day is a day to reflect and honour “the members that served our country.”

Caines said he’s been at the heritage site for Canada day for the past four years and always has a great time.

The Historical Society would like to thank everybody who was involved in planning the event and volunteers who helped out on the day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sgt. Don McLean looks on as Const. Blaine Caines tosses his giggling son Huxley during the 108 Heritage site’s Canada Day celebration. See the story on page A10. Beth Audet photo.

Olive Mae Marquardt pets Clive, a retired RCMP dog, at the 108 Heritage Site’s Canada Day celebration.

Peter and Christine Grenzer were also celebrating 50 years living on Canada’s west coast on Sunday, July 1, during the 108 Mile Heritage site’s Canada Day festivities. The couple now lives just outside of Forest Grove. Beth Audet photo.