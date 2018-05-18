108 Heritage Site’s Community Fest gives back

The location of the event will be the 108 Heritage Site. File photo.

Anyone looking for family fun that won’t break the bank this weekend need look no further than 108 Heritage Site’s Community Fest, taking place May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The traditional 1900s themed event is free and kicks off with speeches from local dignitaries, then continues with activities ranging from a petting zoo, pony rides and magician performances, ending with a barn dance from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ulli Vogler, president of the 108 Heritage Site, said she and other organizers put the event together to show appreciation to the 108 Fire Department, as well as local volunteers and supporters, who helped during the wildfires that tore through the area last year.

“We are very close with our 108 Fire Department and they always support us with events, so we’re doing this as a thank you,” said Vogler.

“They work endless hours and did so much for the 108 community, making sure we’re all safe and [helping us] keep our heritage site, so this is a thank you, especially for them and the community.”

Among those speaking at the opening ceremony are Canim Lake chief, Helen Henderson, Cariboo Regional District area G director, Al Richmond, Cariboo—Chilcotin MLA, Donna Barnett and Mayor Mitch Campsall.

Any kids wishing to visit with some animals can go see Linda Murray, who’ll be on site with her three donkeys. There’ll also be some Alpacas in attendance courtesy of Joni Head and Emmy Lou of 108 Stables will be at the fest to offer pony rides for children who are interested.

Taking the entertainment stage throughout the day will be the Canim Lake Dancers, who perform at 10:45 a.m., followed by musician Peter Thorne at 11:45 a.m.

In the afternoon Leslie Ross and Jason Ruscheinsky are scheduled to kick out some jams, beginning their set at 1 p.m., before a magic/illusionist performance at 2 p.m. with Sweet Chariot ending the daytime entertainment at 3 p.m.

Vogler added she’s feeling the anticipation as the weekend draws near.

“The weather forecast is awesome—we have four or five different vendors with different foods and we also have a heritage site for our volunteers and supporters, we created a little free lunch for them; we are very excited,” she said.

Other events scheduled for the day are Kid’s Corner with face painting and games, spinners and weavers who’ll demonstrate their crafts on the wheel, Dog’s Corner for kids to bring their canine friends and try an agility run as well as a pack horse demonstration.

Chili connoisseurs will be delighted with the chili cook-off, an event that promises cash prizes for the top three winners, including $100 for first place, donated by the Lac la Hache Bakery, $50 for second place, donated by Lac la Hache Drywall and a third place prize of $25, donated by Sunflower Gardens.

There’ll be a barn dance to close the festivities, taking place upstairs at Clydesdale Barn, where attendees can cut a rug to the bluegrass stylings of the Front Porch.

When it came to setting up 108 Heritage Site’s Community Fest, Vogler said it’s all about community.

“We are always trying to give back and that is, I hope, one of our (108 Heritage Site) strongest qualities.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.