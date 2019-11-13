Dustin Rob stains the neck of his guitar during a cigar box guitar workshop for kids on Nov. 12. Millar Hill photo.

100 Mile workshop offers kids a chance to build and learn the guitar

‘We are very fortunate to be able to offer this to the kids’

A four-day workshop is offering kids in the South Cariboo a chance to make their own guitar and learn how to play it too.

Canlan Ice Sports has partnered with Peter Thorne from Slap Back Music to give kids this first-of-its-kind workshop, which has been in the works for about a year, according to Shelly Morton, the community program coordinator.

The first workshop rocked out on Tuesday, Nov. 12. and is running wild until Friday, Nov. 15.

“Peter has hand-built these kits for the cigar box guitars,” said Morton. “We are very fortunate to be able to offer this to the kids.”

The first workshop or two focused on building the guitars – practically from scratch. After the guitars were built the kids then customized them with paints, stains etc.

“It’s hands-on and a different type of camp. It’s not your sports camp or craft camp, it is something the kids can take home and keep for the rest of their life. It’s an instrument that they can say ‘hey, I created this,’ said Morton.

Once the guitars are assembled, the rest of the workshop will focus on Thorne teaching the kids how to play their new guitars.

According to a news release, there will be a performance featuring Thorne – with his students and alone after the workshop.

“We haven’t decided when that is going to be, we might find a venue that has something going on at a later date,” said Morton.

The workshop has been taking place in the basement at the Martin Exter Hall.

“There hasn’t been anything like this, where kids can build a quality instrument, their own instrument,” said Morton.

