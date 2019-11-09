100 Mile Santa Claus Parade shaping up to trek Birch Avenue

The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22., 2019.

Santa Claus is coming to town, but this time, by airplane.

The annual parade is set to hit the streets on Nov. 22., with the theme, a traditional Christmas.

According to organizer, Janet Lilly, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be touching down around 4 p.m., an hour and a half prior to the parade. Children can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus inside the lobby of the South Cariboo Rec Centre before heading to the parade.

“The best part is the kids,” said Lilly. “It’s a very nice night and so much enthusiasm.”

Lilly said issues from the previous years have been addressed for the upcoming event, the biggest being parking.

“In previous years, we have asked the public to not park on Birch Avenue during the parade,” said Lilly in regards to people who parked regardless. “This year, we are a little more aggressive towards that. Signs are going to be put up and cars might be towed or fined for parking. It becomes a safety hazard for children.”

With last year’s parade receiving 50 entries for floats, Lilly said she was hopeful this year will have just as many or more.

Ribbons will be awarded for each category: most creative commercial and non-commercial float, best effort by school, best effort by individual and best effort by a walking group.

“The town participation is getting bigger and better, every year,” said Lilly.

The order of floats is going to be different this year. There isn’t going to be a set order for the floats. Little said those who would like special consideration to be first or closer to the front, to show up earlier.

Registration forms can be handed into Lilly herself, the 100 Mile Free Press office or Our Kitchen Corner.

“It’s going to be nice to have a fun night and the kids are just so funny when they see Santa,” said Lilly. “It’s a blast.”

In accordance with the parade, the Moonlight Madness event will also be happening that evening. Stores along Birch Avenue and around the community will be having sales so residents can get some of their Christmas shopping out of the way.

