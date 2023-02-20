Bonhomme de Neige will have to wait until next week to compete in the Nordics Mascot Races after the Family Fun Day event was postponed due to heavy snow. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

100 Mile Nordic family fun day postponed to Feb. 26

Heavy snowfall over the weekend caused several events to be cancelled

The 100 Mile Nordics family fun day and mascot races have been rescheduled to next Sunday (Feb.26).

The event was postponed due to the heavy snowfall on the weekend.

The club invites everyone to come out and snowshoe, ski or just take in the festivities at the Nordics Lodge, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rentals are first-come-first-served with a two-hour time limit.

Campfire cookout by donation in front of the waxing hut. Mascot races at 11:30 a.m. in the stadium featuring Foxy and Friends. Children seven and under can pick out a stuffie from the Stuffie Snow Garden.


